'Achi Comedy': Netizens Slam Shoaib Akhtar On His Tall Claims Of Virat Kohli Dying To Play In PAK

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Row: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continue to tussle over the Champions Trophy that will be played next year. The upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy will be hosted by the PCB, but the BCCI is reluctant about sending the Indian Cricket Team to Pakistan. The Champions Trophy was last played in 2017 and Pakistan are the title holders of the marquee ICC event. The future of the tournament is still uncertain and it doesn't seem that a decision can be announced any time soon.

Shoaib Akhtar Gets Trolled For His Baseless Claims

Security is a major concern with Pakistan and one certainly can't deny that. Sri Lanka A recently pulled out of their Pakistan tour midway due to a political unrest in the country. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also asked the English players to refrain from playing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the other cricket leagues that go around.

The ICC had proposed for a hybrid model keeping the Champions Trophy in mind, but the PCB straightaway denied it. Things have now reached at a point where even the PCB is demanding that they won't travel to India for any future ICC tournament. While the Champions Trophy continues to snowball into crisis, a video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds where he is speaking about how Virat Kohli wants to play in Pakistan.

'Virat Kohli might be dying to play in Pakistan', said the former Pakistan pacer while speaking on a channel. Akhtar's comments on the former Indian captain has rubbed Indian cricket fans in a wrong way and they have reacted to the same and have slammed Akhtar for his baseless comments.

Here Are The Reactions

ALSO READ | Outgoing ICC Chair Slams Australia For Sanctioning Afghanistan

PCB Continue To Sweat Over Champions Trophy