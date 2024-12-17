Search icon
  • After Horrific Batting Collapse At Brisbane, Tailenders Team Up With Rahul-Jadeja To Save Follow-On

Published 14:40 IST, December 17th 2024

After Horrific Batting Collapse At Brisbane, Tailenders Team Up With Rahul-Jadeja To Save Follow-On

Valiant efforts from KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and India's tailenders helped India avoid a follow on against a fire breathing Australia.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja | Image: AP

Nothing seemed to be going right for India in the third test as Australia had posted a mammoth first innings score of 445 and India were heading towards another batting collapse. Heroic efforts from KL Rahul , Ravindra Jadeja and with some help from the bowlers, India were able to avoid a follow on which is more than likely going to result in the match ending in a draw and India getting a lifeline against a firebreathing Australia. 

Valiant Efforts From KL Rahul And Ravindra Jadeja Help India Avoid Follow On

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were determination personified as their fighting fifties helped India avoid the follow-on on the fourth day of the weather-hit third Test against a menacing Australia that seems meandering towards a draw.

Read More: South Africa vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming: How To Watch The 1st ODI Live?

Jadeja (77) and Rahul (84) were the heavy-lifters in India's 252 for nine when bad light forced a early close to the day.

Jasprit Bumrah (10) and Akash Deep (27), who showed appreciable gumption, are holding the fort for India.

The visitors trail Aussies by 193 runs. But they wouldn't mind that one bit as Australia will now have to bat again and forcing a result in three sessions looks an improbable target, considering the Brisbane weather pattern.

Read More: WATCH | RoKo Celebrate After Akash Deep Saves IND From Following-on

The city is bracing up for rain and a thunderstorm or two on Wednesday.

Bumrah Along With Akash Deep Saves India Again, This Time With The Bat

A quick word of appreciation is also required for No. 10 Bumrah and No. 11 Akash Deep for knocking down the 33 runs required to go past the follow-on mark of 246.

The much-awaited moment came when Akash crunched Pat Cummins over gully for a boundary.

When these two joined forces, India were reeling at 213 for 9 after Jadeja was dismissed off a Cummins' snorter. 

Bumrah and Akash added 39 runs to put the smiles back on their faces and avoid the follow on, as Aussies dearly missed the metronomical Josh Hazlewood, who was ruled out of the series with a calf injury. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Updated 16:13 IST, December 17th 2024

Jasprit Bumrah KL Rahul

