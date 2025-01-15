After Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Asked to Report to Mumbai Team Ahead of Ranji Season

A day after India Test captain Rohit Sharma was spotted training in Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been asked to do the same. According to a report, Jaiswal would be at the Bandra Kurla Complex to train ahead of Mumbai's next Ranji fixture. Mumbai take on Jammu and Kashmir on January 23. It still remains uncertain that the two cricketers - Rohit and Jaiswal - would be part of that game or not. Jaiswal, who was part of the Test squad in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was one of the silver linings for the side from the series. He amassed 391 runs in 10 innings during the BGT. Looking at his workload, he was rested for the five-match T20I series versus England. There are reports claiming that he would be a part of the upcoming Champions Trophy squad as a backup opener.