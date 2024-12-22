After Virat Kohli, Australian Media's Fake News On Akash Deep Busted Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

The Australian media has been caught spreading fake news once again, this time accusing Indian pacer Akash Deep of ignoring questions from Australian reporters. However, Indian journalists have come forward to set the record straight, exposing the Australian media's “rubbish reporting”.

The controversy began when 7 News reported that Akash Deep, who is not fluent in English, was deliberately sent by the Indian team to attend a press conference, thereby avoiding questions from Australian media. The report also claimed that Akash Deep refused to respond to a query related to tensions between the Indian team and the Australian media.

Did Akash Deep refuse to answer Australian reporters?

However, an Indian journalist from RevSportz has revealed that the 7 News report was completely fabricated. The journalist named Subhayan Chakraborty tweeted, "Another fake report by @Channel7. Akash Deep or the India media team never refused to take questions from Australian media just that he isn't fluent in English. In fact, Bharat Sundaresan asked a question today and your media house also asked one via an Indian journalist present there. Rubbish reporting."

This is not the first time that the Australian media has been accused of spreading fake news. A similar controversy erupted surrounding Virat Kohli, where the Indian legend was accused of misbehaving with a female journalist. It seems that the Australian media is more interested in creating sensational headlines than reporting the truth.

The fourth Test match between India and Australia is scheduled to take place at the MCG from December 26 to 30. The Boxing Day Test will be a crucial one for both teams as it will decide their fate in the race to the WTC final. Australia and India are both in contention to reach the World Test Championship final.