Amid Concerns Over Poor Form Virat Kohli Told To Consult Indian Greats Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli had to encounter disappointment on his ODI return against England in Cuttack on Sunday. The former Indian skipper could only manage five runs before getting dismissed cheaply for just five runs.

Virat Kohli's Form Will Be CrucialIn Champions Trophy

Virat missed out on a place in the playing XI in Nagpur due to a knee issue. But he came back in the 2nd ODI as Yashasvi Jaiswal made way for him. Expectations were pretty high but Virat faltered as Adil Rashid got the better of him. With the ICC Champions Trophy looming over the horizon, Virat will have just one more chance to hone his skills in the 3rd ODI on February 12 in Ahmedabad.

Sri Lankan Great Advises Virat Kohli Amid Form Concerns

Virat's ability in the white-ball format is beyond imagination. But the former Indian batter has struggled for runs in red-ball cricket and his form has been questioned following his poor performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga feels Virat should consult with the likes of Sunil Gavaskar or Rahul Dravid.

In an interaction with the Telegraph, he said, “I think what Kohli needs to do is speak to people like Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar or a Rahul Dravid. That’s what he can do. They can certainly help him out.'

On being asked about Virat's future in the Indian Cricket Team he insisted the decision should be left with Virat.

'For a player like Kohli who has scored so much of runs, I feel it’s best if that’s left to him. It’s a call that Kohli needs to take, so let him take it. Why always have the spotlight on him? It’s quite unnecessary I feel. It’s his decision, so let him take that.

Ranatunga also soundsed positive on Virat and Rohit's form in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.