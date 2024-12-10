Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Amid Schedule Postponement, Ex-PAK Captain Wasim Akram Flaunts CT 2025 Silverware in Dubai | WATCH

Published 12:35 IST, December 10th 2024

Amid Schedule Postponement, Ex-PAK Captain Wasim Akram Flaunts CT 2025 Silverware in Dubai | WATCH

With there being much speculation over the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has made a bizarre move.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Former Pakistan captain promotes 2025 Champions Trophy during Coke Studio show in Dubai | Image: Screengrab (Insta: localleggie)

With there being much speculation over the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has made a bizarre move. While the schedule is not out and with so much uncertainty around the marquee event, Akram was spotted promoting the Champions Trophy silverware during a Coke Studio show in Dubai recently. Akram made his entry in the event after Pakistani rapper Faris Shafi's performance. As expected, Akram received a rousing reception from his fans at the event. Akram, who was carrying the Champions Trophy silverware, urged fans to travel to Pakistan for the marquee event. 

ALSO READ: CT 25 Schedule Reveal Delayed by ICC Due to BIZARRE Demand From PCB

WATCH VIDEO

"I think whatever I'm reading, there are positive vibes from [the] Indian government and [the] BCCI. I also read somewhere they will play probably all their games in Lahore. They will probably come to Lahore and travel [back] the same night. I'm all for it, as long as India is comfortable. And I can promise you, they [are] going to get looked after amazingly well. I mean, Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, [Hardik] Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, they have fans in Pakistan. The young cricket fans adore them," he told ESPNCricinfo. 

ALSO READ: ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 SCHEDULE Likely to be Out Today - REPORT

‘Decision on CT most likely by Wednesday’

“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants a written assurance from the World body (ICC) regarding a hybrid model for the future international events to be hosted by India. Decision on Champions Trophy most likely by Wednesday," a source close to the proceedings told.

PAK PM ASSURES PCB SUPPORT

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi of "complete support" on the issue of the hosting of the Champions Trophy next year and said the country should keep its self-respect while dealing with the matter, according to sources.

Updated 12:39 IST, December 10th 2024

Virat Kohli Champions Trophy

Recommended

'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.