Published 12:35 IST, December 10th 2024
Amid Schedule Postponement, Ex-PAK Captain Wasim Akram Flaunts CT 2025 Silverware in Dubai | WATCH
With there being much speculation over the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has made a bizarre move.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
With there being much speculation over the future of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has made a bizarre move. While the schedule is not out and with so much uncertainty around the marquee event, Akram was spotted promoting the Champions Trophy silverware during a Coke Studio show in Dubai recently. Akram made his entry in the event after Pakistani rapper Faris Shafi's performance. As expected, Akram received a rousing reception from his fans at the event. Akram, who was carrying the Champions Trophy silverware, urged fans to travel to Pakistan for the marquee event.
WATCH VIDEO
"I think whatever I'm reading, there are positive vibes from [the] Indian government and [the] BCCI. I also read somewhere they will play probably all their games in Lahore. They will probably come to Lahore and travel [back] the same night. I'm all for it, as long as India is comfortable. And I can promise you, they [are] going to get looked after amazingly well. I mean, Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, [Hardik] Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, they have fans in Pakistan. The young cricket fans adore them," he told ESPNCricinfo.
‘Decision on CT most likely by Wednesday’
“Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants a written assurance from the World body (ICC) regarding a hybrid model for the future international events to be hosted by India. Decision on Champions Trophy most likely by Wednesday," a source close to the proceedings told.
PAK PM ASSURES PCB SUPPORT
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi of "complete support" on the issue of the hosting of the Champions Trophy next year and said the country should keep its self-respect while dealing with the matter, according to sources.
Updated 12:39 IST, December 10th 2024