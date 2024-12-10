'Bad Look': Ex-Australia Batter Slams Md. Siraj After ICC Reprimands Travis Head For Heated Exchange

The news about the heated altercation between Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head is spreading like wildfire with several people putting the blame on Siraj for his fiery celebration and send off to the Aussie batter. Travis Head was batting on 140 when Mohammed Siraj picked up his wicket by cleaning out his stumps. Following that Siraj celebrated aggresively which led to some words being exchanged between the two players.

Now former Australian captain Mark Taylor has come out in typical Aussie fashion putting the blame on the Indian bowler.

Former Aussie Captain Puts All Blame On Siraj, Says Celebrations Giving Him A ‘Bad Look’

Former Australian captain Mark Taylor believes Mohammed Siraj has a tendency of celebrating wickets prematurely without waiting for the umpire's decision and his senior India teammates should have a word with the pacer to address this as it is giving him a "bad look".

Taylor said Siraj charges down the wicket towards his teammates, without checking the umpire's decision when he thinks that he has got a batter out.

"I think with Mohammed Siraj, I'd like to see some of the Indian players have a chat with him, not so much what happened with Travis Head but how when he thinks he's got a batter out he doesn't turn around and actually acknowledge the umpire whether he's given it out or not," Taylor told Nine News.

"I think that's the bad look for him and the game." "I love his exuberance, I love his competitive nature, I love the fact we've got a really good series going on but there is also the respect of the game that needs to be upheld. I think a little word from one of the senior players would go a long way." Siraj has become a topic of discussion after his brief showdown with Travis Head on day two of the Adelaide Test, which Australia won by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1.

Travis Head And Mohammed Siraj Penalized For On-Field Incident

Head had struck a splendid 141-ball knock of 140 before being castled by Siraj, who went on to give him an aggressive send-off following an exchange of words. The Indian endured boos from the Adelaide crowd following the confrontation.

Both players were handed one demerit point each on their disciplinary records with Siraj also receiving a fine of 20 per cent of his match fee.

"I love the combative nature of Head and Siraj, but it has to be kept in check because the last thing we want to see in this game is that developing into a batsman maybe whacking a bowler.

"They get close together in that sort of situation and you don't want to see that. So the administrators need to keep a check on that, and so do the two captains," Taylor added.