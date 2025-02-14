Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming: How To Watch The Second ODI Live Between Sri Lanka and Australia?

Australia and Sri Lanka are currently locked in a two match ODI series ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy which is all set to begin on 19th February. Australia after winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy, travelled to Sri Lanka for two test matches and two ODIs. In the two match test series, Australia thrashed Sri Lanka in both matches to win the test series. Now in the ongoing two match ODI series, Sri Lanka won the first ODI and with that now the series can only go for a draw or Sri Lanka could win.

Australia are being captained by batter Steve Smith following Pat Cummins' decision to sit out the series due to personal reasons and an injury. Australia will be looking to get the win in the second ODI with the ICC Champions Trophyjust days away now.

When will the Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match take place?

The 2nd ODI match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will take place on Friday, February 14.

What time will the Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match begin?

The 2nd ODI match between Australia vs Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST, and the toss will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match take place?

The 2nd ODI match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Where to watch live telecast of Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?

The live broadcast of 2nd ODI match between Australia vs Sri Lanka will be available on Sony Ten 5 network.

Where to watch live streaming of Australia vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match?