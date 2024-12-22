'Best Batsman In The Whole World': Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In The Most Adorable Way - WATCH

A viral video has captured the hearts of cricket fans worldwide, showcasing an Australian dad introducing his son to Indian batting legend Virat Kohli in the most adorable way. The Indian cricket team is currently touring Australia for a five-match Test series. The first three matches were bangers with India winning the first Test, Australia emerging victorious in the second, and the third Test ending in a draw. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma is preparing for the fourth Test match, slated to be held in Melbourne from December 26 to 30.

Australian dad introduces Virat Kohli to his son

Before the Boxing Day Test, a video of Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media. The video, which has been widely shared, shows the father and son duo watching the Indian cricket team's net session in Melbourne. As Kohli could be seen batting in the nets, the father excitedly pointed him out to his son.

"Look over there. See that fourth batsman around at the end, his name is Virat Kohli and he is the best batsman in the whole world," the father tells his son, his voice filled with enthusiasm and admiration. The son looks on in awe, taking in the moment as he watches Kohli in action.