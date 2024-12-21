Australian Reporters Create Chaos In Ravindra Jadeja's Press Conference, Gatecrash IND's Press Event

IND vs AUS 4th Test: The drama in and around the Border-Gavaskar Trophy refuses to die down. The series is evenly poised at both the teams winning one match each after three Test matches. Australia is not an easy territory to conquer as they always play with their invincible 12th man, the media, who is their strongest player. The Australian media is as brash as the players competing in the field. Whenever a team visits Australia, the media is always after the visitors and this time around too things are no different.

After the happenings in the Gabba Test match and Ravichandran Ashwin's shocking retirement, the Australian media seems to be targeting the Indian cricket team. It all started with a heated scuffle between an Australian journalist and Virat Kohli. The journalist was reportedly trying to pictures of Virat Kohli's children. But things seem to escalated to a whole new different level with the Aussie journos targeting Ravindra Jadeja in order to malign the image of the Indian Team

Uninvited Australian Journalists Create Chaos In Jadeja's Presser

India are going through the grind in order to prepare for the Boxing Day Test that will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The BCCI had organized a Press Conference after team India's first training session in the MCG. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja attended the event and was taking the questions from the Indian media. The Australian media reportedly showed up unannounced and it is also being believed that the BCCI wasn't even informed.

Jadeja took the questions from the Indian media, but due to the shortage of time and pre-planned commitments Jadeja left to board the team bus. The Australian media then created a massive issue out of it and attacked Indian team's media manager Moulin Parikh, questioning why no questions in English were taken. Things took an ugly turn as the Australian media started to record the entire episode without consent.

Boxing Day Challenge Awaits Team India