BCCI at FAULT For Jasprit Bumrah's Omission From Team India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad?

It is already a huge blow for Team India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not part of the squad. Bumrah is easily the best in the world and a proven match-winner for the country. Now, with him not being available for the marquee event, India would not be half the side they could have been with the pacer. India, who were being considered to be hot favourites, would not really be the outright favourite. Reports suggest that Bumrah's medical report claimed he was okay and that is why there is this confusion. If Bumrah was deemed okay by the medical team, then why isn't he there in the squad?

BCCI FAILED TO MANAGE HIM

One has to admit that Bumrah has been overworked and overused and this situation was bound to occur at some point. So, has the BCCI failed him? Yes, that is what it is. Bumrah picked up the injury after he was overbowled in the Australian tour. He could not bowl anymore in the final day of the tour at the SCG when the game could have been dictated by him. Another question that comes to the fore is, ‘was his rehab botched?’ Did the people in Bengaluru's NCA get it wrong? For the unversed, Bumrah had missed the World Test Championship 2023 final and also the 2022 T20 World Cup .

OFFICIAL WORD