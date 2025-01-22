BCCI Clarifies Speculations On Rohit Sharma Not Travelling To Pakistan For Opening Ceremony Of Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy draws closer as the tournament returns after a hiatus of more than seven years. Pakistan are the hosts of the ICC tournament but the tournament will be played in a hybrid model due to India refusing to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. India's matches of the Champions Trophy will be played in Dubai. Following this decision, there is a lot of speculation regarding whether Indian Cricket Team captain Rohit Sharma will travel to Pakistan for the opening ceremony of the ICC Champions Trophy.

BCCI Tightlipped On Whether Rohit Will Travel To Pakistan Or Not

The Indian cricket team will adhere to dress code set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the upcoming Champions Trophy, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Wednesday, rejecting speculation that the Board had objected to host Pakistan's name on the official jersey for the side.

The Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 and India will play its share of matches in Dubai after citing security concerns as the reason for refusing to travel to Pakistan.

"BCCI will follow every uniform-related ICC rule during Champions Trophy," Saikia told PTI.

"Whatever the other teams will do regarding the logo and dress code, we are going to follow in true letter and spirit," he added.

However, Saikia said that whether national captain Rohit Sharma participates in the ICC's pre-tournament engagements, including a press conference and official photo shoot, in Lahore is still being discussed.

"Whether Rohit Sharma travels to Pakistan for ICC media engagements is something that's still not decided," Saikia added.

India's Schedule For The ICC Champions Trophy

India have been named in group A of the Champions Trophy along with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh. India's schedule for the tournament is as follows-

India vs Bangladesh- 20th February- Dubai International Stadium

India vs Pakistan- 23 February- Dubai International stadium

India vs New Zealand- 2 March- Dubai International Stadium