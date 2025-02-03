BCCI Honour India's U19 Women's Team & Support Staff After Undefeated Finish At U19 T20 World Cup, Unveil Huge Prize Money

Team India Under-19 Women's squad emerged undefeated in the recent U19 Women's T20 World Cup as they defeated South Africa. They have successfully defended their title in the competition, which they had won back in 2023 when the U19 Women in Blue defeated England. To commemorate their achievement, the BCCI has made a huge announcement after their win.

BCCI Announce Huge Cash Prize For U19 Women's Squad After Back-To-Back World Cup Wins

The Board of Control for Cricket In India [BCCI] has honoured Team India's U19 Women's T20 World Cup -winning team as they successfully defended their title in Malaysia. The board has announced a prize money of INR 5 Crore for the team and it's support staff, which was led by Head Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the India Under-19 women’s team for successfully defending their title at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 in Malaysia,” a statement from the BCCI read.

"To honour this remarkable achievement, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 5 Crore for the victorious squad and support staff, led by Head Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer," the statement added.

Team India U19 Women's Remained Dominant Throughout The Competition

The Niki Prasad-led side defeated South Africa with a commanding nine-wicket win in the summit clash at Malaysia. Their composure and capacity made rounds throughout the tournament. India opened their win count after they defeated West Indies to open the competition, and they remained undefeated throughout the tournament.