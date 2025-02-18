BCCI LOOSENS Stance; Set to Grant Permission to Players' Families to Watch One Champions Trophy 2025 Game - REPORT

A couple of days before Team India left for the Champions Trophy 2025, players' families would not be accompanying the cricketers made all the headlines. Up until now, the families of cricketers used to travel with them during overseas tours, but after the embarrassing loss in Australia, new guidelines were put in place. The new rule stated that families of cricketers could only accompany them if it was a tour for more than 45 days. But then, the Champions Trophy 2025 will span over a period of three weeks.

BCCI SET TO MAKE STUNNING U-TURN

Now what happens? Will fans not get to see Anushka Sharma cheer for Virat Kohli at the iconic Dubai International Stadium? As per a fresh report, the Indian board may allow families of cricketers to watch one Champions Trophy 2025 game. While it cannot be confirmed if this will happen, BCCI could face the heat from fans for making an U-turn on their stance.

Team India's Mission Dubai