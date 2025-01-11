BCCI Make A Shocking U-Turn On KL Rahul's Plea, Team India Star To Play ODI Series vs England: Reports

The BCCI has become super cautious after Team India's performance in the BGT Tests. After the Men in Blue's 1-3 loss, questions have risen over the team's credibility as a cricketing giant. With the Champions Trophy fast approaching, the selection committee has become mindful of the situation as they want their players to deliver their A-game. The committee's moves began with KL Rahul as the BCCI wants the veteran cricketer to be a part of the ODI Series despite the cricketer requesting a break after the BGT Series.

KL Rahul's Plea For A Break Rejected As BCCI Selectors Pull Back Their Decision: Reports

The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI Selection Committee has rejected KL Rahul's request for a break as they want the Indian batter to be a part of the upcoming white-ball series against England. Multiple reports have suggested that KL had sought some rest time after the arduous Border Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. But the selection committee wants him to be a part of the ODI leg of the series against England.

KL Rahul's request had been initially approved by the selection committee. However, they have made the decision to reverse course and want Rahul to prepare for action as soon as possible. According to reports, they thought about the situation before deciding to pull back. The ODI Series could help the team prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which will begin in February.

KL Rahul reacts on reaching 50 runs during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

"The selectors initially decided to rest Rahul, who plays in the middle order and is a wicketkeeper in the ODIs, from the entire white-ball series against England at home. However, they had a rethink, and the BCCI has now asked him to play in the ODI series so that he gains some match practice ahead of the Champions Trophy in February," the sources said as per reports.

KL Rahul's Inclusion In England ODIs Could Benefit Team India