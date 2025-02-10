Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 16:58 IST, February 10th 2025

BCCI To Determine Jasprit Bumrah’s Fate for ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Deadline Announced | Reports

The BCCI is expected to make a final decision over Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion in Team India for the ICC Champions Trophy. The deadline has been announced.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Bumrah celebrates after picking a wicket | Image: Associated Press

The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) and Team India will make the final call on Jasprit Bumrah soon. The ace Indian spearhead has been out of action since the Final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after suffering an injury, and uncertainty continues over his fitness. With the ICC Champions Trophy rapidly approaching, Team India would need their talisman in full swing, but the injury has kept him out of play.

India's Captain Jasprit Bumrah and teammates celebrate the team's victory in the first Test match against Australia, at Perth Stadium | Image: ANI Photo

As per ESPNCricinfo, The BCCI will make a final call regarding Jasprit Bumrah on February 11. It is the same day as the deadline for the submission of the final squads, which the participating teams need to present it to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Reports also mention that Bumrah underwent a scan at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and 'the BCCI's medical staff will now coordinate with the selectors and the India team management before the decision is taken,' as per reports.

More to follow…

Updated 16:58 IST, February 10th 2025

