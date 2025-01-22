BCCI Wants Champions Trophy 2025 Opening Ceremony to be Shifted From Pakistan to Dubai - REPORT

In the wake of the CT row over should India captain Rohit Sharma go to Pakistan or not, the BCCI has reportedly requested the ICC to shift the ceremony. The Indian team would be playing all it's Champions Trophy matches in Dubai, thanks to the ‘hybrid’ model, hence they want the Captains Meet and the Opening ceremony to be held in Dubai. Now, it would be interesting to see if the ICC actually shifts the Opening Ceremony and the Captain's Meet. The next few days would be interesting because ICC would eventually have to react to this. A source has told Republic that ICC could actually bow down to India's demands as these are not major. The BCCI has also refused to wear ‘Pakistan’s' name on their jersey.