Ben Stokes Doubtful For Test Series Against India, English Skipper Sustains Massive Injury Setback
Ben Stokes has picked up yet another injury after the England vs New Zealand series. The English Test skipper also opted out of the IPL mega auction this year
After the culmination of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India's next big Test series will be against England which tentatively begins in June 2025. India vs England Test series is as big as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and both the contesting teams will look to put their best foot forward. The Indian team might go through some monumental changes, but as far as things are concerned, they are not looking good for England too. It is being said that Stokes might possibly miss the India vs England series if he doesn't get fit on time.
England are out of the reckoning for the World Test Championship finals, but they recently defeated New Zealand in a three-match Test series by a margin of 2-1. Stokes scored a total of 158 runs at an average of 52.67 and with a strike rate of 64.23. The English skipper also picked 7 wickets in the series and conceded 258 runs.
Ben Stokes Likely To Operated
Ben Stokes has had a long-standing affair with injuries. This time around, the English captain has picked up a hamstring injury and it is said to be more serious than the previous one. Stokes sustained a similar kind of an injury while featuring in the Hundred for Northern Superchargers against Manchester Originals. The extent of the injury is serious, as acknowledged by the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and hence, Stokes wasn't even picked in England's Champions Trophy squad.
Stokes is likely to remain out of any cricketing action for the next three months and it is being said that he might eventually regain full fitness ahead of the India series, but there are doubts about it. Stokes featuring in the Test series against India will depend on the pace of his recovery process.
Stokes To Miss IPL 2025 and IPL 2026
Ben Stokes didn't enter the IPL 2025 Mega Auction and as a result, he will also miss IPL 2026 as per the new rules released by the BCCI and the IPL governing council. The English player last played in IPL 2023 for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings who eventually went on to win the title that season.
