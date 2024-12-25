BGT, India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: How to Watch The Boxing Day Test Live In India, UK, US & AUS?

India and Australia will be going at it once again as the fourth test is upon us. The two teams will step into the MCG on Boxing Day as they try to take the series lead. The Border Gavaskar Trophy is currently tied at 1-1 after three tests and both teams are desperate for a series win with the World Test Championship finals hanging in the balance. After a rain plagued third test, fans will be charged up to see the two teams throw everything at each other.

When Will The 4th India vs Australia Test Match Take Place?

The 4th test match between India and Australia will take place on Thursday, December 26th and go on till December 31st, 2024.

Where Will The 4th India vs Australia Test Match Take Place?

The 4th test match between India and Australia will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

How To Watch The 4th India vs Australia Test Match Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia 4th Test match live streaming via Disney+ Hotstar.

How To Watch The 4th India vs Australia Test Match Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia 4th Test match live telecast via the Star Sports Network [Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada].

How To Watch The 4th India vs Australia Test Match Live Streaming In The UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the India vs Australia 4th Test match live streaming via TNT Sports 1. The live streaming will be made available via the Discovery+ app.

How To Watch The 4th India vs Australia Test Match Live Streaming In The US?

Fans in the US can watch the India vs Australia 4th Test match live telecast via the Willow TV channel.

How To Watch The 4th India vs Australia Test Match Live Streaming In Australia?