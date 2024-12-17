Big Blow To Australia As Josh Hazlewood Goes Off With Another Injury, To Undergo Scans For His Calf

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has had his fair share of injuries through out his career and he was recently injured which led to him missing out on the second test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia and he was replaced by Scot Boland. During the morning of the fourth day of the third test, Australia got another Josh Hazlewood shaped blow as the fast bowler had to leave the field due to an injury.

Josh Hazlewood has been a key part of the Australian pace attack along with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Josh Hazlewood Gets Injured Again

Australia were dealt a big blow on Tuesday as pacer Josh Hazlewood sustained calf soreness and will undergo scans to assess the severity of the injury.

The 33-year-old managed just one over before leaving the field early on day four of the third Test against India here.

"Josh Hazlewood reported calf awareness in this morning's warm-up," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

"He will be taken for scans to assess the injury." Hazlewood, who had made his return to the side after missing the Pink Ball Test due to a side strain, was seen discussing the matter with captain Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, and physio Nick Jones before heading off the field at the Gabba.

Australia Could Be A Bowler Short Due To Hazlewood's Injury

Hazlewood had replaced fellow pacer Scot Boland, who played in the day-night Adelaide Test, in the Australia eleven for this Test.

If Hazlewood is unable to return to the field, Australia could be left a bowler short, potentially impacting their chances of dismissing India and securing an outright victory in the ongoing Test.