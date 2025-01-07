Big Setback For Team India After Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series Loss To Australia In The Ongoing WTC 2025 Cycle

The Indian cricket team is going through one of its toughest phases as far as the longest format of the game is concerned. Big things were expected out of India in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but the hosts, Australia, downplayed them in every department. It was majorly India's star-studded and fabled batting order that let them down in the series. The Indian team is definitely in a transitional phase, but that doesn't justify the shocking result that the team has produced 'Down Under'.

India travelled to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series after sustaining a 3-0 home Test series loss to New Zealand. Fans and experts believed that the Indian team will perform well in Australian conditions and the surfaces will suit them. But apart from the victory in the series opener, that was played in Perth, India's performances went downhill and they now find themselves out of the World Test Championship finals. Australia defeated India 3-1 in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and there are more setbacks that the team has to endure.

India Slip In ICC Rankings

After losing 3-0 to New Zealand ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship Finals always looked a bit bleak. India still had a few chances, but they failed to capitalize on it and they only have themselves to blame. India have not just missed out on a consecutive third WTC Final, but have also slipped out of the top two positions in the ICC Rankings.

Latest ICC Rankings | Image: icc.com

Team India are now placed on the third spot of the recently released ICC Rankings. After 39 matches, 4248 points, India have acquired 109 rating points and are placed below South Africa (112 points) and Australia (126 points). India will now play their next Test series in England and against England in the month of June.

Indian Test Team In Shambles

India's shocking series defeats against New Zealand and now Australia has highlighted a major flaw with the team management and the players. Two big stalwarts of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have looked completely off colour and far from their best. Cricket experts and fans have also questioned their place in the team.

Rohit Sharma and Morne Morkel after the Adelaide Test | Image: AP

