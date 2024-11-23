Border-Gavaskar Trophy Fever Grips Rahul Dravid, Ex-India Head Coach Stops Auction Planning Midway

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: The India vs Australia series is the pinnacle of Test cricket and it keeps fans on the edge of their seats. This is a series that has been talked about for a very long time. Whenever India take on Australia in any form of the game, it always makes for a mouth-watering contest. The first Test match of the series is being played at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

India were bundled out for 150 runs in the first innings of the series, but also managed to take seven Australian wickets at the end of first day's play. India are without Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the first Test. The visitors handed Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy their debut Test caps. Interestingly, the IPL Mega Auction also coincides with the third day and the fourth day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rahul Dravid Stops Auction Planning Midway To Follow IND vs AUS

After the IND vs NZ Test series and how India were defeated, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy became the medium to earn redemption. On the opening day of the series, the Indian batters looked completely clueless against a high quality Australian bowling on a spicy Perth wicket. Rajasthan Royals recently posted a video on their social media accounts which showcases Rahul Dravid following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rahul Dravid stopped Rajasthan Royals' auction planning midway to check the score of the ongoing IND vs AUS Test match being played at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

India Or Australia? Who'll Land The First Blow?