Published 17:16 IST, January 11th 2025
'Kohli Was Frustrated': Brad Haddin Offers His Verdict On India Star's Heated Altercation With AUS' Sam Konstas
Ex-Australia cricketer offers his verdict on the intense Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas faceoff which took place at day one of the Boxing Day Test Match in Melbourne.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Australia displayed complete dominance over India when the two test-cricketing superpowers faced off down under. Even though the Men in Blue won the Perth Test, the Australians mounted a fierce comeback and took victories away from India in the remaining games. There were many memorable moments in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, but a heated argument between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas particularly stoked tensions. Everyone was split after the incident, and Kohli's actions were being heavily scrutinized. A former Australian player has blamed the Indian cricket legend for the entire situation.
Brad Haddin Flags Virat Kohli's Frustration, Offers Take On Heated Face-Off With Konstas
Former Australia cricketer Brad Haddin has called out Virat Kohli for being frustrated during the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series, and that Konstas got under his skin, which led to the heated face-off between them. The moment happened on day one of the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG, which was one of the most memorable sights from the Test series.
"He (Sam Konstas) got under Kohli's skin. Kohli was frustrated... Kohli was frustrated with his game. He came out to bat, everyone in every commentary box said, 'Australia are going to bowl on fourth or fifth stump, they will play on Kohli's patience', and he got out the same way every time," Brad Haddin said while speaking on the Willow Talk podcast.
Also Read: 'Jadeja Might Not Be Picked': Ex-Cricketer Speaks On India's Champions Trophy Squad, Suggests A Major Shake-Up
Sam Konstas Reveals His Post-Match Interaction With Virat Kohli
After the flaring tensions, it looks like Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli look to be on good terms. The 19-year-old cricketer revealed he met with Kohli after the play and expressed that it was an honour meeting the person whom he has idolized. Konstas added that Kohli was extremely down-to-earth and he wished him luck for the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series.
"I had a little chat after the game telling him that I idolise him, and it is obviously a huge honour playing against him.
"He was very down to earth. A lovely person and just wishing me all the best saying hopefully I go well on the tour of Sri Lanka he said if I am in. My whole family loves Virat. I have idolised him from a young age and he is a legend of the game," Konstas said while speaking to CODE Sports.
Also Read: BCCI Make A Shocking U-Turn On KL Rahul's Plea, Team India Star To Play ODI Series vs England: Reports
Updated 17:20 IST, January 11th 2025