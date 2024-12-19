ICC Announces Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy 2025, Venues For India Games Yet To Be Confirmed

The International Cricket Council [ICC] has been finally able to end the standoff over the hosting of the Champions Trophy 2025. After India's denial on going to Pakistan for CT 25 and Pakistan being adamant on hosting the entire tournament, the BCCI and PCB had reached into a standoff. After a lot of delays, a new update has been issues by the ICC as they reveal a positive revelation over the upcoming marquee ICC tournament.

ICC Offer Huge Update On Champions Trophy 2025, Announce Hybrid Model For Marquee Tournament

In a huge update, the ICC has announce that the India and Pakistan matches in the 2024-27 events will be hosted in a neutral venue. It applies to all the upcoming ICC tournaments, including the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The UAE is most likely to host India's Champions Trophy matches, despite the fact that no official announcement has been made.

"The ICC Board has approved that all matches between India and Pakistan played at ICC Events during the current rights cycle from 2024 to 2027 (which are to be hosted in India or Pakistan) will be played at a neutral venue proposed by the tournament host," said the ICC in a statement.

Following a series of backchannel discussions, the decision was expected given the sport's governing body's extended silence on the controversial issue under the previous leadership of chairman Greg Barclay. All parties involved, including the Pakistan Cricket Board, the BCCI, and the broadcasters, were running out of time to plan the 50-over event, which was last played in the UK in 2017. Jay Shah, his successor, took over on December 1.

ICC Compensate For PCB's Losses In Champions Trophy 2025

To compensate the financial losses, the Pakistan Cricket Board [PCB] has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028. The neutral venue arrangements will remain enforced for this tournament as well. The ICC has also assured that the schedule for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 will be announced soon.

In Champions Trophy, the eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, and Pakistan. They will be divided into two groups, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.