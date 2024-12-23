Vinod Kambli's Health Deteriorates Following His Admission To A Hospital In Thane

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has been in the limelight after his health issues have become a concern for the fans. The 52-year-old has been struggling with health-related problems and has not been in the best shape lately. The former India cricketer was admitted to a hospital situated in Thane on December 21, 2024.

Big Concern Surrounding Kambli's Health

Vinod Kambli had been admitted to Akruti Hospital, Thane on Saturday. The former Team India cricketer's health took a dip and he has been kept under the observation at the medical facility. Reports claim that necessary tests are also being conducted. Kambli's health recently sparked concerns among his fans after he was spotted meeting Sachin Tendulkar at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park.

Few days later several video footages surfaced where Kambli was not even able to walk properly.

Members of 1983 WC Winning Team Come Forward To Help Kambli

The former India cricketer's health issues have often been highlighted as the 52-year-old struggles to function in daily life and is strapped to a wheelchair. Kambli's recent appearance also sparked concern when he attended the remembrance event of Ramakant Achrekar. Vinod Kambli met his childhood friend and legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at the event. Several cricketers have come forward to the aid if the former Indian cricketer. The squad of the 1983 World Cup have also offered to provide assistance to Kambli, which he has graciously accepted.

“I’m ready to go for rehab. I want to go there because I don’t fear anything. My family is with me,” Kambli said while interacting with Vickey Lalwani on Youtube