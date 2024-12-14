Brisbane Weather Update, 3rd Test, Day 2: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Gabba?

Brisbane Weather Update For Day 2 of 3rd Test: It was an anti-climax to see the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane get washed out after merely 13.2 overs on Saturday. While play started on time, it had to be stopped quickly as rain intervened. Soon after that, play started, but only for a brief period. During the 80 balls that were bowled, Indian bowlers came perilously close on a number of occasions to getting a wicket but that did not happen.

The washout on the first day of the third Test leads to the question what does the weather look like on day 2 of the third Test.

BRISBANE WEATHER FORECAST

After a first day washout, the weather on the second day of the Brisbane test looks slightly better but there is still a probability of rain to be there in Brisbane on Sunday.

The forecast for the second day looks slightly better then the first day as some play could be seen on the second day. According to weather forecasts, there will be light rains and breeze on the second day of the third Test.

It is to be noted that the Gabba stadium boasts a state of the art drainage system. This means, once the rain stops, play can start in an hour. Fans would be hoping that there is no rain and there can be a full day's play.