'Can Throw A Few More Punches': Australia Youngster Braces Up For Jasprit Bumrah Battle In Brisbane

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series has produced many memorable moments so far. The series stands level on 1-1 and the next Test match is scheduled to be played at the Gabba in Brisbane. The third Test match of the series starts on December 14, 2024. Australia landed a counter-punch on India by defeating them by 10 wickets in the Adelaide Oval. Australian opener Nathan McSweeney too played a crucial part in it as he scored 39 runs off 109 balls.

McSweeney Lavishes Praise On Bumrah

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Nathan McSweeney three times across four innings, but the Australian opener is hoping to "throw a few more punches" at his Indian nemesis in the third Test, beginning on December 14, 2024. The 25-year-old had a disappointing start to his international career after being ousted by Bumrah for 10 and zero in the first Test at Perth. McSweeney, however, made 39 and 10 not out in Adelaide as the hosts made a comeback into the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an emphatic series-levelling 10-wicket victory in the pink-ball Test.

Bumrah had taken eight wickets in the Perth Test, before adding four more in Adelaide to emerge as the best Indian bowler on tour so far. McSweeney, who was handed a debut after the opening spot was left vacant by the retirement of David Warner, described Bumrah as a "unique" bowler.

'To get a bowler like Jasprit early in my career, it's not going to get much tougher than that and I take some confidence from getting through a spell in Adelaide. The more I face, the more comfortable I'll get against him. I got two pretty good balls from him [in Perth], He got me again in Adelaide - he's a great bowler, and really enjoying the experience of trying to work out a game plan on the run against a world-class player. Hopefully, I'll get better the more I face him and can throw a few more punches here at the Gabba', said McSweeney.

Crucial WTC Points up for grabs

India and Australia are at an important juncture as far as World Test Championship is concerned. Australia are on the second spot and India are on the third spot. With South Africa almost certain to play the WTC finals, one of either Australia or India will qualify for the summit clash. The third Test match will be played in Brisbane, starting from December 14, 2024.