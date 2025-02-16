Champions Trophy 2025: India On Cusp Of Majestic Record, Set To Reach Historic Milestone With Wins Over BAN And PAK

Another ICC trophy will be at stake when India start their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20. The 'Men In Blue' are scheduled to play all of their matches in Dubai and will take on Bangladesh in the first game.

India On The Verge Of Historic Milestone

Under Rohit Sharma 's guidance, India proved to be a tough team to defeat in ICC events of late. Despite dominating the ODI World Cup 2023, India failed to get the better of Australia in the final match and went on to concede a bitter defeat. But they bounced back in style by lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup title in West Indies.

India are now on the verge of a historic milestone in the Champions Trophy. They have notched up 18 wins in the CT so far and with victories against Bangladesh and Pakistan , they would be the most successful team in the competition with 20 wins. Both Sri Lanka and England have claimed 14 wins each but the former failed to qualify for this edition.

India also hold the most number of titles having lifted the trophy on two occasions, a feat they share jointly with Australia. The first success came in 2002 when rain interrupted the summit clash and the 'Men In Blue' had to share the trophy with Sri Lanka. In 2013, MS Dhoni and Co. defeated England in the final to record their second success in the Champions Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah 's Absenc Will Be A Notable Concern For India

India named their final 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy and two final changes were made to the contingent. Harshit Rana replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah while Varun Chakaravarthy came in the place of Yashasvi Jaiswal who was named in the non-travelling reserves.