  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket News /
  • Champions Trophy 2025: From Live Streaming To Squads And Fixtures, Here's All You Need To Know About The Marquee ICC Event

Updated 19:09 IST, February 18th 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: From Live Streaming To Squads And Fixtures, Here's All You Need To Know About The Marquee ICC Event

The Champions Trophy returns after a gap of seven long years. The tournament which started in 1998 was last played in 2017 and was hosted by England

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Team India and Team Pakistan after their 2023 ODI World Cup clash in the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad | Image: AP

Champions Trophy 2025: The upcoming marquee ICC event is all set to be hosted by Pakistan Cricket Board. The upcoming 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy will be played in the 'Hybrid Model' and India are scheduled to play all their matches in Dubai. The marquee ICC event will be played over a period of two and a half weeks. Here is everything you want to know about the Champions Trophy.

Champions Trophy 2025: List of Venues

Construction work in Pakistan before Champions Trophy 2025 | Image: AP
  • Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  • National Stadium, Karachi
  • Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Champions Trophy 2025: Complete Schedule

England during their 2025 India tour | Image: AP
  • 19 February, 2025: Pakistan v New Zealand in Karachi, Pakistan
  • 20 February, 2025: Bangladesh v India in Dubai, UAE
  • 21 February, 2025: Afghanistan v South Africa in Karachi, Pakistan
  • 22 February, 2025: Australia v England in Lahore, Pakistan
  • 23 February, 2025: Pakistan v India in Dubai, UAE
  • 24 February, 2025: Bangladesh v New Zealand in Rawalpindi, Pakistan
  • 25 February, 2025: Australia v South Africa in Rawalpindi, Pakistan
  • 26 February, 2025: Afghanistan v England in Lahore, Pakistan
  • 27 February, 2025: Pakistan v Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Pakistan
  • 28 February, 2025: Afghanistan v Australia in Lahore, Pakistan
  • 1 March, 2025: South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan
  • 2 March, 2025: New Zealand v India, Dubai
  • 4 March, 2025: Semi-final 1, Dubai
  • 5 March, 2025: Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan
  • 9 March, 2025: Final, Lahore, Pakistan (if India qualify, it will be played in Dubai)
  • 10 March, 2025: Reserve Day

Champions Trophy 2025: India's Schedule

Team India after defeating England in the three-match ODI series | Image: AP
  • Feb 20, 2025: India vs Bangladesh in Dubai, UAE
  • Feb 23, 2025: India vs Pakistan in Dubai, UAE
  • March 2, 2025: India vs New Zealand in Dubai, UAE

Champions Trophy 2025: Tournament Format

The Champions Trophy On Display | Image: X/@therealPCB

India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan are the eight teams that will play the Champions Trophy. All the eight teams will be divided in two groups with four teams. Each team plays other three group members once and the top two teams qualify for the semi-finals. The knockout games then determine the finalists of the tournament.

Champions Trophy 2025: Groups and Complete Squads

An auto-rickshaw drives past a billboard depicting portraits of the captains of participating in the Champions Trophy | Image: AP

Group A

  • India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.
  • Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.
  • New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy
  • Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Group B

  • Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami
  • England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
  • Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.
  • South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

Champions Trophy 2025: Start Time Of The Matches

Virat Kohli during IND vs ENG ODI series | Image: AP

All the matches of the ICC Champions Trophy will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: At What Time Will The Toss Take Place?

Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma at toss during IND vs ENG ODI series | Image: AP

The toss usually happens thirty minutes prior to the start of the match. So the toss for all the matches will take place at 2 PM IST

Champions Trophy 2025: How To Watch The Broadcast Of The Event

View of the National Bank Stadium, Karachi | Image: AP

Star Sports 1 HD/SD, and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the entire Champions Trophy.

Champions Trophy 2025: How To Live Stream The Event

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 | Image: AP

JioHotstar will live stream Champions Trophy 2025 matches in India.
 

 

 

Published 19:09 IST, February 18th 2025

