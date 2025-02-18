Updated 19:09 IST, February 18th 2025
Champions Trophy 2025: From Live Streaming To Squads And Fixtures, Here's All You Need To Know About The Marquee ICC Event
The Champions Trophy returns after a gap of seven long years. The tournament which started in 1998 was last played in 2017 and was hosted by England
Champions Trophy 2025: The upcoming marquee ICC event is all set to be hosted by Pakistan Cricket Board. The upcoming 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy will be played in the 'Hybrid Model' and India are scheduled to play all their matches in Dubai. The marquee ICC event will be played over a period of two and a half weeks. Here is everything you want to know about the Champions Trophy.
Champions Trophy 2025: List of Venues
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
- National Stadium, Karachi
- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Champions Trophy 2025: Complete Schedule
- 19 February, 2025: Pakistan v New Zealand in Karachi, Pakistan
- 20 February, 2025: Bangladesh v India in Dubai, UAE
- 21 February, 2025: Afghanistan v South Africa in Karachi, Pakistan
- 22 February, 2025: Australia v England in Lahore, Pakistan
- 23 February, 2025: Pakistan v India in Dubai, UAE
- 24 February, 2025: Bangladesh v New Zealand in Rawalpindi, Pakistan
- 25 February, 2025: Australia v South Africa in Rawalpindi, Pakistan
- 26 February, 2025: Afghanistan v England in Lahore, Pakistan
- 27 February, 2025: Pakistan v Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Pakistan
- 28 February, 2025: Afghanistan v Australia in Lahore, Pakistan
- 1 March, 2025: South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan
- 2 March, 2025: New Zealand v India, Dubai
- 4 March, 2025: Semi-final 1, Dubai
- 5 March, 2025: Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan
- 9 March, 2025: Final, Lahore, Pakistan (if India qualify, it will be played in Dubai)
- 10 March, 2025: Reserve Day
Champions Trophy 2025: India's Schedule
- Feb 20, 2025: India vs Bangladesh in Dubai, UAE
- Feb 23, 2025: India vs Pakistan in Dubai, UAE
- March 2, 2025: India vs New Zealand in Dubai, UAE
Champions Trophy 2025: Tournament Format
India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan are the eight teams that will play the Champions Trophy. All the eight teams will be divided in two groups with four teams. Each team plays other three group members once and the top two teams qualify for the semi-finals. The knockout games then determine the finalists of the tournament.
Champions Trophy 2025: Groups and Complete Squads
Group A
- India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.
- Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.
- New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy
- Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Group B
- Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami
- England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
- Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.
- South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka
Champions Trophy 2025: Start Time Of The Matches
All the matches of the ICC Champions Trophy will start at 2:30 PM IST.
Champions Trophy 2025: At What Time Will The Toss Take Place?
The toss usually happens thirty minutes prior to the start of the match. So the toss for all the matches will take place at 2 PM IST
Champions Trophy 2025: How To Watch The Broadcast Of The Event
Star Sports 1 HD/SD, and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the entire Champions Trophy.
Champions Trophy 2025: How To Live Stream The Event
JioHotstar will live stream Champions Trophy 2025 matches in India.
