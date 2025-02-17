Champions Trophy 2025: Most Runs, Centuries, Wickets, Highest Scores And All You Need To Know

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is knocking on the door. The marquee ICC event is returning after a long hiatus and eight teams will be battling for that coveted title.

Except for India's matches the remaining tournament will be held in Pakistan across three venues, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore. Pakistan will play the tournament opener on February 19th while India will open the campaign with a match against Bangladesh. Australia will face archrival England on February 22 and the most awaited match between India and Pakistan will take place on February 23 in Dubai.