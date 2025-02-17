Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 17:57 IST, February 17th 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Most Runs, Centuries, Wickets, Highest Scores And All You Need To Know

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is looming on the horizon. The tournament is returning after a brief hiatus and 8 teams will be battling for the coveted title.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Champions Trophy see All team Captain List | Image: Instagram

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is knocking on the door. The marquee ICC event is returning after a long hiatus and eight teams will be battling for that coveted title.
Except for India's matches the remaining tournament will be held in Pakistan across three venues, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore. Pakistan will play the tournament opener on February 19th while India will open the campaign with a match against Bangladesh. Australia will face archrival England on February 22 and the most awaited match between India and Pakistan will take place on February 23 in Dubai.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand while Group B has Afghanistan, Australia, England and South Africa.
 

Also Read: 'No Live Streaming, No Captains Photoshoot' - Pakistan Host DUMBEST Ever ICC Champions Trophy Opening Ceremony

List Of Champions Trophy Records

Most runs: Chris Gayle( West Indies)- 791 runs in 17 matches.

Most Wickets: Kyle Mills (New Zealand)- 28 wickets in 15 matches.

Most Centuries: Shikhar Dhawan (India)- 3, Sourav Ganguly (India)- 3, Chris Gayle (West Indies)- 3, Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa)- 3

Most Half-centuries: Rahul Dravid (India)- 6.

Highest Individual score: Nathan Astle (New Zealand)- 145 not out from 151 balls against the USA in 2004.

Most Ducks: Shane Watson (Australia)- 4.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Arshdeep Singh With 'More Variations' Tipped To Get Preference Ahead Of Harshit Rana

Most Sixes: Sourav Ganguly (India)- 17.

Most Catches: Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)- 15.

Most Dismissals: Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)- 33, (28 catches and 5 stumpings)

Most Matches: Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)- 22.

Best Bowling Figure: Farveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka)- Six wickets for 14 runs against West Indies in 2006.

Winners: South Africa (1998), New Zealand (2000), India and Sri Lanka ( 2002 jointly), West Indies (2004), Australia (2006, 2009), India (2013), and Pakistan (2017).

Most Wickets In Single Edition: Hasan Ali- 13 wickets in 5 matches in 2017.

Most Runs In Single Edition: Chris Gayle (West Indies)- 474 runs in 8 matches in 2006.

Most Wins: India- 18

Most Defeats: Pakistan- 12

Highest Total: New Zealand- 347 for 4 against the USA

Lowest Total: USA- 65 against Australia in 2004.

Published 17:57 IST, February 17th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: