Not Virat Kohli; Ex-Pakistan Wicketkeeper Reckons Team India is Incomplete Without Hardik Pandya

In a few days time, the Indian team would leave for Dubai for the Champions Trophy . The hopes would be high as they would be contenders. But can Rohit Sharma lead the side to a win, does he have the perfect side with the right balance? Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has opined on Team India for the Champions Trophy and their chances. As per Kamran, it is allrounder Hardik Pandya who completes the team, gives them the right balance. He highlighted Hardik's ability to chip in with the ball and the bat. He also reminded all about how Hardik was an important member for the side during the 2023 ODI World Cup .

Hardik's ODI Stats

In 86 One-Day Internationals for India, Hardik has amassed 1,769 runs at an average of 34.01, alongside 11 half-centuries. He has also picked up 84 wickets at an average of 35.23. His ability to win matches both with the bat and the ball makes him a strategic asset in the playing XI.

‘Without him the playing XI is incomplete’

"The main player in the Indian team, without him the playing XI is incomplete is Hardik Pandya. He is my favourite, he is remarkable with the bat and the ball. He finishes the game as well," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

The much-awaited event will take place from February 19 to March 9. Pakistan and the UAE will host it, and India will play their matches in the UAE under the hybrid model.