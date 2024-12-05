CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: Will ICC do Without Pakistan if PCB Don't Agree to Compromise?

With the fate of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy hanging in the balance, Jay Shah is set to meet other boards today and a final call is also likely. So, will the standoff between PCB and BCCI over the ‘hybrid’ model end today? There are chances for that to happen, but one cannot confirm. So, can the marquee event happen without Pakistan ? Ideally, it should not - but ICC is well within their rights to take the tournament out of the Pakistan. PCB have accepted the ‘hybrid’ model as per reports, but they have come up with a new ‘hybrid’ model, which is being labelled as the ‘fusion’ model. As per this model, Pakistan will not travel to India if India is hosting an ICC event and the Pakistan matches would be played in Dubai. Multiple reports claim the BCCI would not agree to this. In that kind of a scenario where PCB doesn't compromise - what happens?