Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:15 IST, December 5th 2024

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: Will ICC do Without Pakistan if PCB Don't Agree to Compromise?

With the fate of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy hanging in the balance, Jay Shah is set to meet other boards today and a final call is also likely.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
undefined | Image: undefined

With the fate of the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy hanging in the balance, Jay Shah is set to meet other boards today and a final call is also likely. So, will the standoff between PCB and BCCI over the ‘hybrid’ model end today? There are chances for that to happen, but one cannot confirm. So, can the marquee event happen without Pakistan ? Ideally, it should not - but ICC is well within their rights to take the tournament out of the Pakistan. PCB have accepted the ‘hybrid’ model as per reports, but they have come up with a new ‘hybrid’ model, which is being labelled as the ‘fusion’ model. As per this model, Pakistan will not travel to India if India is hosting an ICC event and the Pakistan matches would be played in Dubai. Multiple reports claim the BCCI would not agree to this. In that kind of a scenario where PCB doesn't compromise - what happens? 

ALSO READ: ICC CT 2025: FINAL Decision on Schedule Likely Today - REPORT

CT 25 SANS PAKISTAN

This could happen if Pakistan remain stubborn on their stance. Another team could be brought to replace them by the ICC. This would come as a massive setback to Pakistan as they had heavily invested in the renovation of stadiums ahead of the marquee event. 

ALSO READ: How Much Internet Data Do You Need To Stream The ICC Champions Trophy?

‘One-sided arrangement is no longer acceptable - Naqvi'

“A one-sided arrangement is no longer acceptable. It cannot be the case that we continue to go to India, but they do not visit Pakistan. Whatever happens, must be on the basis of equality,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had said before the ICC meeting last week.

 

Updated 13:17 IST, December 5th 2024

Champions Trophy Pakistan

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.