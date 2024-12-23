'He Was Not Effective': Pujara Explains How Team India Gained A Strategic Edge In The Brisbane Test

The Brisbane Test saw Team India and Australia deliver some box-office entertainment. With consistent rain showers playing their part, the match was held to a draw after the Men In Blue avoided a follow-on. Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah 's last wicket partnership helped the Indian side as they did not allow the Aussies to gain the edge. Team India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara explained how India managed to spoil the hosts' plans of enforcing the follow-on.

Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals How India Gained The Edge To Avoid Follow-On

Cheteshwar Pujara expressed how Team India gained an advantage from Mitchell Starc in the Brisbane Test. The Indian veteran pointed out that Starc was worn out in the latter half of the inning, allowing Team India's lower batting order to score runs and avoid a follow-on.

"So we will have to take care of his game, especially from the new games. In the first 5 overs, his first spell, he has taken the most wickets there. So if there is a good batting in the first 5 overs, bring him for the 2nd or 3rd spell. Because he gets tired. So the batting of the top order so far, our top order has never played in the 3rd or 4th spell. The ones who have played are the lower middle order and the tail-enders. And there we saw that when Bumrah and Akash were batting, when Mitchell Starc was bowling, he was not that effective. So they will have to play their new game well," Cheteshwar Pujara said during an appearance on Star Sports.

Akash Deep plays a shot during play on day five of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

Mitchell Starc Remains Team India's Greatest Challenge

Despite India gaining the edge in the later part of the inning, Mitchell Starc proved his worth with his lethal spell against India. The Aussie veteran has scalped 14 wickets at an average of 22.86 and is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the series. The left-arm pacer delivered his best in the Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval when he bagged his maiden fifer against India. His clinical spell helped the Aussies gain the advantage over India as the team was entirely dismissed at 180.