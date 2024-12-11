Published 17:02 IST, December 11th 2024
Cheteshwar Pujara Highlights Glaring Issue Behind Rohit Sharma's Questionable Captaincy And Batting
India and Australia both have won one match each in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The next Test match will be played in Brisbane from December 14
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025: India are currently taking on Australia in a five-match Test series which has turned out to be blockbuster so far. The contest has been cut-throat so far with both the teams winning one match each. The next Test match will be played from December 14 at the Gabba in Brisbane. India have very fond memories of the Gabba as they defeated Australia last time around in 2021 to seal the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.
Team India, after being defeated by Australia in Adelaide has plenty of soul searching to do. Their regular skipper Rohit Sharma is under the scanner, not only for his batting, but also for his leadership skills. India faced a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand, before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy started and that raised several eyebrows about Sharma's leadership qualities.
Cheteshwar Puajara's Jaw-Dropping Comment On Rohit Sharma
Cheteshwar Pujara had been a crucial member of the Indian cricket team on previous two Australian tours. Pujara, who batted at number three for India was instrumental in their BGT series victory in 2018 and 2020. While speaking to the official broadcasters of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Pujara said that skipper Sharma needs to start scoring runs. The Indian stalwart also feels that if runs start to come by for Rohit, then his captaincy will also improve manifold.
'As a captain, I'd like Rohit Sharma to make runs. When he scores runs, he will think better and do better things. No matter how big a player is, he is always worried about his performances. There is no doubt that when a player scores runs, he makes better decisions. Let's hope that Rohit scores runs, so that his captaincy gets better.', said Pujara.
India Look To Earn A Lead In Brisbane
Perth and Adelaide, India experienced contrasting futures in these two venues in two separate Test matches. In the first match that was played in Perth, India defeated Australia by 295 runs. In the second Test match that was played in the Adelaide Oval, Australia defeated India by 10 wickets to level the series. This series, in many ways will be difficult for India and they'll like to secure a lead by defeating the hosts at the Gabba
