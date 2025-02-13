Published 22:52 IST, February 13th 2025
Clash Of Titans! KKR To Launch IPL Title Defence Against Virat Kohli's RCB On March 22: Report
Kolkata Knight Riders will reportedly launch their IPL title defence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 at the Eden Gardens.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Share
Kolkata Knight Riders will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 season opener on March 22. As per a Cricbuzz report, KKR are all set to renew their rivalry with Virat Kohli 's RCB at the Eden Gardens. RCB announced Rajat Patidar as their new captain while KKR are yet to name their leader for the upcoming season.
Also Read: 'If You Use New Ball Well': Gautam Gambhir Sent Blunt 'Mohammed Siraj' Message Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025
Eden Gardens To Host IPL 2025 Final
The Kolkata-based franchise defeated Surisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final to lift their 3rd IPL title. SRH will open their campaign in Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals on March 23. An official announcement is still pending but Cricbuzz reported, that BCCI already informed all the IPL teams about key dates. The final will be held at the defending champions' home and as per the norm Eden Gardens will host the summit clash on May 25. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had cited March 23 as the possible date for the IPL opener but the date has now been tweaked. The official fixture is expected to be released in the next two days.
Also Read: Massive Boost For Mumbai Ahead Of Ranji Trophy Semifinal, Star Indian Batter To Feature After Champions Trophy Snub
IPL 2025 Will Witness Two More Venues
Apart from the 10 regular venues, Guwahati and Dharamsala have also been added to the IPL roster. Rajasthan Royals selected Guwahati as their other venue and they will host KKR and CSK on March 26 and 30 respectively. Hyderabad will conduct the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator while Kolkata will host the Qualifier 2 and the final. The report also stated Dharamsala could get three games in the IPL 2025 which served as the alternate home for Punjab Kings.
The IPL 2025 mega auction witnessed some massive incoming as teams splashed money to get their squads on point. Delhi Capitals , Punjab Kings and RCB are the only three teams who are yet to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.
Updated 23:27 IST, February 13th 2025