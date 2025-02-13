Clash Of Titans! KKR To Launch IPL Title Defence Against Virat Kohli's RCB On March 22: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 season opener on March 22. As per a Cricbuzz report, KKR are all set to renew their rivalry with Virat Kohli 's RCB at the Eden Gardens. RCB announced Rajat Patidar as their new captain while KKR are yet to name their leader for the upcoming season.

Eden Gardens To Host IPL 2025 Final

The Kolkata-based franchise defeated Surisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final to lift their 3rd IPL title. SRH will open their campaign in Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals on March 23. An official announcement is still pending but Cricbuzz reported, that BCCI already informed all the IPL teams about key dates. The final will be held at the defending champions' home and as per the norm Eden Gardens will host the summit clash on May 25. BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had cited March 23 as the possible date for the IPL opener but the date has now been tweaked. The official fixture is expected to be released in the next two days.

IPL 2025 Will Witness Two More Venues

Apart from the 10 regular venues, Guwahati and Dharamsala have also been added to the IPL roster. Rajasthan Royals selected Guwahati as their other venue and they will host KKR and CSK on March 26 and 30 respectively. Hyderabad will conduct the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator while Kolkata will host the Qualifier 2 and the final. The report also stated Dharamsala could get three games in the IPL 2025 which served as the alternate home for Punjab Kings.