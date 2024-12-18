'Could Have Played For More Years...': Internet Breakdown After R Ashwin's Surprising Retirement

India's premier off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect in the middle of the Test series against Australia.

Ashwin retires from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). He will continue to play club cricket.

"I won't take too much of your time. Today will be the last day for me as an India cricketer," Ashwin said at the end of the drawn third Test here in a joint press conference with captain Rohit Sharma during which he declined to take any questions and left after making the announcement.

The 38-year-old played the day-night Test in Adelaide and picked up one wicket.

"He was very, very sure of his decision. We should stand by what he wants," said Rohit after Ashwin left the stage.

He was seen sharing an emotional moment with star batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room hours before the announcement.

"A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation," said the BCCI in its tribute post on X.

Fans react to R Ashwin’s retirement from international cricket

Cricket fans were visibly not happy after the the shocking announcement of retirement by veteran spinner R Ashwin. Known for his longevity, fans heaped praise to his remarkable career. Let's take a look at some of the reactions:

This came after the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba finished in a thrilling draw, tying the series at 1-1. Australia set a difficult goal of 275 runs after amassing 445 and declaring on 89/7 in their second innings. Travis Head featured with a stunning 152, and Steve Smith contributed a century. In response, India scored only 260 runs in their first innings, with KL Rahul contributing 84. Jasprit Bumrah excelled with the ball, taking 3/18 as India finished the second innings on 8/0.

With 537 Test wickets, Aswin is on the seventh spot of bowlers with most wickets in the longest format of the game

Second-fastest bowler to claim 350 wickets, achieving this feat in just 66 Test matches.

Has scored 250 runs and has taken 20 wickets in a single Test series

he holds the record for being the fastest bowler to claim 250, 300, 350, 400, 450, and 500 wickets in Test cricket.