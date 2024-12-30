'There Needs To Be Protocol': Official Commentator Of IND vs AUS Series Breaks Silence On Controversial Jaiswal Dismissal

A major controversy unfolded on Day 5 of the fourth Test match between India and Australia, when young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was controversially dismissed after a decision referred to the third umpire. The incident, which occurred when Jaiswal was batting on 84, sparked widespread debate over the use of technology in cricket, particularly the role of the Decision Review System (DRS).

Deep Dasgupta on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal

Deep Dasgupta, former India cricketer, has since weighed in on the issue, calling for a clearer protocol surrounding the use of technology in such decisions. Speaking to Republic TV, Dasgupta emphasized that while the snicko meter is a critical part of the review system, it should not be the sole factor in determining a dismissal.

“Technology doesn’t just mean snicko; it refers to the entire gamut of tools available to the third umpire. As Rohit mentioned, and I was on air when this situation happened, there seems to be a deflection, there’s no two ways about it. What the deflection was off is, of course, very debatable. The snicko meter, which is one of the tools available to the umpire along with the others, is part of the technology we discuss. However, when we talk about technology, we often focus only on the ball path or the snicko; there’s more to it,” Deep Dasgupta told Republic TV.

"Nowhere in the rule book or protocol does it mention that the snicko meter is sacrosanct? What I do agree with is that there needs to be a protocol outlining the process. As of now, it is very subjective. Another third umpire could easily have placed more faith in the snicko meter and decided there was no movement, thus not giving out. As far as I’m concerned, the protocol needs to be in place to clarify the processes and make them more objective, which they currently are not. Right now, it’s open to the interpretation of the third umpire," he added.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had been playing a solid knock, was caught behind by Australia's wicketkeeper, Alex Carey, after attempting a pull shot. The on-field umpires initially turned down Australia's appeal, but captain Pat Cummins opted for a review. The third umpire, Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula Saikat, was called upon to make the final decision. The replays showed that the ball appeared to make contact with either the glove or the bat as there was a deflection, but the 'Snicko' technology, one of the primary tools used in DRS, did not show conclusive evidence to confirm the deflection.