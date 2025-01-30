England Captain Jos Buttler Meets With Singer Ed Sheeran, Puts Out Heartwarming Post Following Jersey Exchange

The England Cricket team are currently in India as they are involved in a long term series against India which includes five T20Is and three ODIs. India and England have already faced off in three T20I matches in the series with two matches being won by India and the third T20I being won by England. India and England will face off in the fourth T20I tomorrow which will be taking place in Pune. Jos Buttler and his side will be looking to even the series with a win against India in the fourth T20I.

Jos Buttler Meets Ed Sheeran Ahead Of Fourth T20I

English songwriter and singer Ed Sheeran is currently in India as a part of his tour where he will be doing concert in several Indian cities. Ed Sheeran's tour of India will begin with a concert in Pune on 30th January and the final concert will be in Delhi NCR on 15th February.

Ahead of the first concert and the fourth T20I match, England captain Jos Buttler met with Ed Sheeran in Pune as the two got a picture ed together and exchanged jerseys. Ed Sheeran holds a stake in Premier League club Ipswich Town and gifted Buttler a jersey from the club.

Jos Buttler on the other hand gifted Ed Sheeran an England cricket team jersey as revealed by the Instagram post put up by Jos Buttler. Buttler in his instagram post wrote, “A pleasure to meet you @teddysphotos and watch you perform, incredible talent! Got myself a new football team to support 😉 #edsheeran.”

Jos Buttler On Fire During India Tour

Jos Buttler has been on fire with the bat for England against India and has been one of the lone warriors in the English cricket team. He has had scores of 68, 45 and 24 in the three T20Is that have already been played and is England's most inform player.

