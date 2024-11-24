'They're Not Getting Pushed': Ex-England Captain Critics Australian Batters Amidst Poor Run Of Form

As one of the most fierce cricketing rivalries- The Border Gavaskar Trophy, is underway, the Australian cricket team put up a dismal batting display in the second innings of the first test taking place in Perth. India put up a low score in the first innings by getting all out for 150. Australia had a golden opportunity to take the lead against the Indians but their batters could not do much as the hosts collapsed for 104. India now hold a lead over 500 runs against Australia in the third innings.

Former England Captain Critics Australian Batting After Getting Demolished For 104

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has offered his criticism to the Australian batting unit amidst an extremely poor run of form.

"If I was an Australian fan, I'd be concerned that there's just not the level of quality waiting to get into this team. Maybe some in the team are just a little bit too comfortable because they feel that they're not getting pushed from those outside of it," said Michael Vaughan as he shared his opinions on the Australian batting unit.

'You've Got Many Players Pushing For Places': Michael Vaughan

Vaughan also spoke out against the Australian bench which is not exactly stacked at the moment.

“I just wonder what's underneath this batting line-up really pushing the standards in the first team. The standards generally get driven in a team because you've got many players pushing for places in it, and I just don't see too many doing that.