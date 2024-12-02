'Top Four Should Be Pillars': Ex-India Star Weighs In On Rohit Sharma's Position For Adelaide Test

Team India's historic performance in Perth emerged as a major talking point after the batters did wonders for the side with their resilient performance. Team India did not have Rohit Sharma , but they pulled off a spectacular win over AUS. As the series heads into the second test, chatter over Rohit Sharma's position begins as the team may not be eager to disrupt the opening order. A former India cricketer has offered his take on the scenario.

Former India Cricketer Opines On Rohit Sharma's Batting Position For BGT Series

As the confusion over Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's batting position continues, Harbhajan Singh has offered his take over the batter's new position. The Former India spin bowler believes that Rohit needs to bet at the number three position, and he could not bat later than that. He also suggested that Rohit could also be back as an opener alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, with KL Rahul coming at the number three position.

"I don't see Rohit coming in at number five or six. Either Rohit will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal, with KL Rahul coming in at number three, or he will bat no later than number three. Number six for Rohit wouldn't be in best interest of the team. Your top four in batting order should be the four pillars and someone like Rohit at the top would only add greater fillip," Harbhajan told PTI on the sidelines of the inauguration of the World Tennis League.

India's Rohit Sharma takes up some batting practice in the net during a training session for Team India | Image: BCCI

How Did Team India Function Without Rohit Sharma In BGT Series?

Rohit Sharma was unable to be a part of the opening Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as he was in India for the birth of his second child. In his absence, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal added a record 201 runs to the opening stand in the second innings of the Perth Test between India and Australia, which the visiting side won by 295 runs with plenty of time remaining. The regular skipper was in action at the warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI, but Rohit failed to make an impression in the match-up as he scored just three runs off 11 balls.

The India skipper will be in action in the second Test between India and Australia. It will be a day/night match with the pink ball. The match will be played at Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 6, 2024.