'One Final, Two Venues': Fans Hijack ICC's Champions Trophy Fixtures Announcement Post, Mock Pakistan and PCB's Hypocrisy
The ICC recently announced the schedule of the Champions Trophy that will be played in the Hybrid Model. The IND vs PAK game will be played on February 23
The ICC has announced the schedule of the upcoming Champions Trophy that will be played partly in Pakistan and partly in Dubai. The mother of all clashes, the India vs Pakistan game will be played on February 23, 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium. The ICC and all its stakeholders can take a sigh of relief considering the fact that the schedule is now out and preparations of the marquee event is in full swing. The previous date for the announcement of the schedule was November 11, 2024, but things did not go as planned.
The stakeholders of the Champions Trophy were reportedly miffed with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its inability to resolve the BCCI vs PCB matter. The Pakistan Cricket Board tried to pressurize the ICC by not agreeing to the proposed Hybrid Model. But matters worsened for the PCB after the Sri Lanka A team pulled out of their Pakistan tour midway citing political unrest.
Fans Mock PCB After ICC Announce Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) kept on refusing the Hybrid Model but they had no answers to the questions of terror in their state. The BCCI was adamant of not sending the Indian team to Pakistan and this pushed the future of the tournament in crisis. The ICC has now decided that neither India nor Pakistan will visit each other's countries if any ICC event is being hosted by them. As soon as the ICC announced the schedule of the Champions Trophy, cricket fans all around the world took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and mocked PCB and their hypocrisy.
Here Are The Reactions
Date Of Much Awaited IND vs PAK Match Announced
The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played in Dubai and will be hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). The marquee clash will be played on February 23, 2025. The final of the Champions Trophy will also be played in Dubai, if India qualify for it
