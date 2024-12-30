'I Saw Him Quite Emotional On The Field': Former Australia Coach Suggests Rohit Sharma May Retire Soon

Former Australia coach Justin Langer has sparked speculation about Rohit Sharma's future in Test cricket, suggesting that the Indian captain may be nearing retirement. Langer's comments came after India's 184-run loss to Australia in the fourth Test, which gave the hosts a 2-1 lead in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Justin Langer on Rohit Sharma's retirement

Justin Langer observed that Rohit Sharma looked "very tired" and "emotional" on the field, which is unusual for the normally calm and composed Indian captain. "He's usually so calm, so chilled out. But he was showing his emotions; he looks tired. It's understandable because as a cricketer, when you're not making runs, that's all that stays on your mind. And as captain, if you're not making runs and your team is not winning, the stress starts to come into the game," Langer said.

Rohit Sharma's form has been a concern for India, and the team's performance has suffered as a result. India's only win in the series came in a match Rohit didn't play in, and since his return, the team has lost two consecutive Tests.

There has been internal chatter suggesting that Rohit Sharma may retire after the Melbourne Test, but it's now likely that he will continue until the Sydney Test. However, Justin Langer's observations have reignited speculation about Rohit's future in Test cricket.