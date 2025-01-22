Former Indian Cricketer Highlights Shreyas Iyer's 'Karma' Over 'Lack Of Agreement' Statement With KKR

Shreyas Iyer might have been a major reason behind Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 win, however, the bitter is that he wasn't retained by the owners ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Iyer recently revealed that he was hoping to be retained by the three-time IPL champions but in the end, there was a ‘lack of communication' between him and the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction retention deadline. The right-handed Indian batter showcased some brilliant captaincy skills and batted well in the middle order as well.

Aakash Chopra Contradicts Shreyas Iyer

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has lashed out at Shreyas Iyer and contradicted his statement. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra revealed that both the parties might have had a discussion but they couldn't find common ground. Chopra added that KKR have tried to maintain their core and this happens when players build relationships with franchises. Later, the former Indian opener alleged Iyer had an apprehension about where he might go in the IPL 2025 mega auction after not being retained by KKR.

Aakash Chopra Highlights Shreyas Iyer's ‘Karma’

He said, “Now you start wondering. Let's look at the past of KKR. You may like or dislike franchises. KKR have tried to maintain their core. Andre Russell or Sunil Narine have always been with KKR. The franchise bought Venkatesh Iyer in the auction when they were not able to retain him. This is a franchise that invests in relationships. Shreyas Iyer was the captain. He should have been in the original scheme of things. KKR did not speak to him, he has said this in an interview. I can now confirm there were discussions between KKR and Shreyas Iyer. They had a long chat. There was no agreement. That's a separate issue. I am not going to spell it out. Shreyas had some apprehensions about how it goes in the auction, ‘if I end up somewhere, then what will happen’. It is interesting what has happened. Sometimes you start thinking, 'karma is real yaar', you never know."