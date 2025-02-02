Published 18:48 IST, February 2nd 2025
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak In Attendance As India Take On England In The 5th T20I At The Wankhede Stadium
Former UK PM Rishi Sunak is in attendance for the fifth T20I between India and England taking place at the Wankhede Stadium.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rishi Sunak at the IND vs ENG 5th T20I | Image: AP
The former Prime Minster of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak is in Mumbai as he arrives for the fifth T20I between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
(This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly)
Updated 18:48 IST, February 2nd 2025