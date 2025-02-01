'They Have A Massive Role': Gautam Gambhir Stresses Upon Rohit & Kohli's Significance For IND As Champions Trophy Approaches

As the Champions Trophy approaches, all eyes will be on Gautam Gambhir and how he will mentor the team. Team India's recent performance has sparked widespread concern, and the marquee ICC tournament will be the biggest test for the India coach, who is said to be at odds with top Indian players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. During the speculation, Gambhir emphasized their importance to the team and how they would play a critical role in the tournament.

Importance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Underlined by Gautam Gambhir as CT Nears

Gautam Gambhir has stressed upon the fact that stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would have a humongous role in the upcoming Champions Trophy and that they added a lot of value to the nation's cricket. He also stated that, in contrast to the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, the team can't rest for even a second in the Champions Trophy because they only have three league games.

“I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role (in the Champions Trophy), and I've said it before as well, those guys are so hungry, they want to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country and deliver for the country.

Image: PTI Photo

“Champions Trophy is a completely different challenge as compared to the 50-over World Cup because literally every game is a make-or-break, so you can't stop anywhere in this tournament. So hopefully we're going to start off really well, because ultimately, if you want to go on and win the competition, you have to win five games,” Gautam Gambhir said during the BCCI annual awards.

Gambhir Speaks On The Hype Around The India-Pakistan Clash

Further in his appearance, Gambhir reflected on his thoughts over the upcoming India vs Pakistan match, which is receiving significant hype because of its magnitude. The head coach said that they would treat all matches with equal importance and would take the entire tournament earnestly.

“Look, we don't go to the Champions Trophy thinking that the 23rd is the most important game for us. I think five games, all the games are important. The mission to go to Dubai is to win the Champions Trophy, not only win one particular game. But yes, if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we're going to try and take it as seriously as possible.

“And more importantly, I think when two countries, India and Pakistan, play against each other, obviously the emotions are really high, but ultimately the contest remains the same,” Gambhir added.