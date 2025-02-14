Hasan Ali's Attempt To Predict Babar Azam's 20th ODI Ton Publicly Fails, Out-Of-Favour PAK Bowler Viciously Trolled

PAK vs NZ Tri-Nation Series: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has been facing the wrath of the keyboard warriors as he is being trolled for predicting Babar Azam's score in the Tri-series Final. Ali had shared a tweet on 'X' and predicted that the former PAK skipper would smash his 20th ton against New Zealand at Karachi's National Bank Stadium. But Ali's prophecy backfired, as Babar got dismissed at 29 runs. Social media got behind Hasan Ali as they claimed he brought bad luck to Azam and could not score big in the summit clash against the Kiwis.

Hasan Ali's Prediction On Babar Azam In PAK vs NZ Tri-Series Horribly Fails

Babar Azam's form has been a subject of concern for quite a while. With the ICC Champions Trophy approaching soon, the batter hasn't been able to justify his position in the team as his underwhelming run with the bat continues. The Tri-series was no exception, as he had scored just 10 and 23 in the first two matches. Azam's horror run continued in the summit clash against New Zealand as he was dismissed at 29. After Babar's dismissal, Hasan tweeted the crying face emoji.

The former Pakistan skipper was caught and bowled by Nathan Smith, who bowled a full one towards the outside off. Babar smacks the ball early from the middle of the bat and pushes at the front. The pace-bowling all-rounder locked into the opportunity and seized the catch with both hands to take down Azam, leaving PAK down by three wickets in the 12th over.

Out-Of-Favour PAK Pacer Heavily Trolled On Social Media

Social media users went all out over Hasan Ali upon realizing that he had jinxed Babar Azam's innings, who looked in good touch during his innings. A couple of users also went to the extent of calling the out-of-favour pacer 'Panoti'.