'Just Perfection': Kevin Pietersen In Awe Of Indian Southpaw, Compares Youngster To His Nemesis Yuvraj Singh With Big Remark

Abhishek Sharma has continued to scale new heights in T20 internationals with his explosive batting display. The 24-year-old raked up his 2nd T20I century against England at the Wangkhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Abhishek has been a regular feature for India in T20Is, and his consistent performance has made him an indispensable part of the Indian T20 side as things stand. His fluent strokeplay and fearless batting earned him severe plaudits, and Kevin Pietersen became the latest to shower praises on the Indian youngster.

Kevin Pietersen Heaped Praises On Abhishek Sharma

Comparing him with Yuvraj Singh, the former England star told Star Sports, 'Abishek is amazing. He had the shades (of Yuvraj).... Obviously, Yuvraj is rubbing off now on Abishek. His batting was fantastic. It was the best T20 international innings, I've ever seen and I said that to him afterwards.

'It was effortless. The stroke play was great, there was no funky shots, no ramping, no sweeping, reverse sweeping. It was just perfection.'

Incidentally, Pietersen was dismissed five times in ODIs by Yuvraj, more than any other bowler in the world.

Yuvraj mentored Abhishek for a brief period and the Indian opener is often seen heaping praise on the 2007 T20 World Cup winner.

Abhishek Sharma Emerged As India's Troubleshooter In T20 Cricket