'Just Perfection': Kevin Pietersen In Awe Of Indian Southpaw, Compares Youngster To His Nemesis Yuvraj Singh With Big Remark
Ex-England batter Kevin Pietersen has heaped praises on this Indian swashbuckling batter comparing him with former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.
Abhishek Sharma has continued to scale new heights in T20 internationals with his explosive batting display. The 24-year-old raked up his 2nd T20I century against England at the Wangkhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Abhishek has been a regular feature for India in T20Is, and his consistent performance has made him an indispensable part of the Indian T20 side as things stand. His fluent strokeplay and fearless batting earned him severe plaudits, and Kevin Pietersen became the latest to shower praises on the Indian youngster.
Kevin Pietersen Heaped Praises On Abhishek Sharma
Comparing him with Yuvraj Singh, the former England star told Star Sports, 'Abishek is amazing. He had the shades (of Yuvraj).... Obviously, Yuvraj is rubbing off now on Abishek. His batting was fantastic. It was the best T20 international innings, I've ever seen and I said that to him afterwards.
'It was effortless. The stroke play was great, there was no funky shots, no ramping, no sweeping, reverse sweeping. It was just perfection.'
Incidentally, Pietersen was dismissed five times in ODIs by Yuvraj, more than any other bowler in the world.
Yuvraj mentored Abhishek for a brief period and the Indian opener is often seen heaping praise on the 2007 T20 World Cup winner.
Abhishek Sharma Emerged As India's Troubleshooter In T20 Cricket
Abhishek's brilliant knock of 135 came in just 37 balls, earning him the record of being the second-fastest Indian to score a T20 hundred. The player also registered the highest individual score by an Indian in a T20 game. The 24-year-old ended up being the top scorer in the recently concluded T20I series against England. He also amassed 13 sixes in his mammoth innings, most by an Indian batter in a T20I game. With both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from the shortest format, there will be a lot of places to fill out, keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup. India defeated South Africa to lift the 2024 T20 World Cup, and given Abhishek's form, he could be an important part of the ‘Men In Blue' in the 2026 T20 World Cup which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
