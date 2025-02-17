'He Will Perform Like Champion': Virat Kohli Backed To Shatter All Records In Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli has arguably been India's best batter in the 50 over cricket. His stats in the limited-over format speak for himself and in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, he is all set to play a major role.

Virat Kohli Tipped To Do Well In Champions Trophy

India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai followed by the big-ticket clash against Pakistan on February 23. Virat already lifted the Champions Trophy title in 2013 and he will be eager to showcase his skills once again. Virat's form was the subject of concern but the 36-year-old exuded confidence with a half-century against England recently.

Virat's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has backed the player to return to his best in the Chamoions Trophy. In an interaction with the ANI he said, ‘Just because some matches went bad, does not mean the player is out-of-touch. When you look at his previous records, you will see what he did for the country. I believe that he will be performing like the champion player he always has been.’

Jasprit Bumrah Will Be A Big Miss For India

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the marquee ICC event and Harshit Rana replaced him in the 15-member squad. Bumrah has been nursing a back injury since the Australian tour and the pacer is now undergoing a rehabilitaion period in a bid to get his match fitness back. Rajkumar Sharma insisted Bumrah's absence will be a big miss for the ‘Men In Blue.’

'It is unfortunate because Bumrah is our ace fast-bowler and his presence will be missed. I consider him as number one bowler as he brings breakthroughs in initial stages and does well in death overs too.'