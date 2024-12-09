WATCH | Broadcasters START Campaign Despite ICC Not Having Released Schedule

ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025: Amid growing uncertainty, the broadcasters for the upcoming Champions Trophy have already started campaign. The 20-second advertisement also mentions the tournament is "coming soon," which suggests even the broadcasters have no information about the official release of the schedule by the ICC and hence it is also looking bizarre. Latest reports suggest that the PCB have agreed to play their matches in Dubai, but again, there is nothing official about this and that has meant the tournament is still in limbo. The Star Sports ad features star Indian players Virat Kohli , Jasprit Bumrah , Rohit Sharma , and others, along with players from other participating nations, confirming that the tournament is on the cards and that the Indian cricket team will feature in it.

Meanwhile, let us reiterate that the apex body of cricket, the ICC, has not released anything official on the Champions Trophy schedule. An announcement of the schedule is likely to happen soon.

PAK PM ASSURES PCB SUPPORT

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi of "complete support" on the issue of the hosting of the Champions Trophy next year and said the country should keep its self-respect while dealing with the matter, according to sources.

Sharif, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), also told Naqvi that it was not just about money and that the sentiments of the public should also be taken into consideration.

Naqvi, on Sunday, briefed Sharif on the behind-the-scenes developments but the PCB didn't reveal details of the meeting.