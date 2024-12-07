ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 SCHEDULE Likely to be Out Today; ICC to Meet in Dubai - REPORT

Now that the PCB has agreed to play in Dubai, the ICC could announce the much-awaited schedule for the Champions Trophy today. While it could be postponed, but there is a high-possibility of it being announced today. The newly-appointed ICC Chairman was set to meet the other boards on Thursday, but that meet was over after merely 15 minutes as per reports. “It’s been agreed in principle by all parties that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be held in the UAE and Pakistan , with India playing its matches in Dubai. It’s a win-win situation for all stakeholders,” the ICC source told PTI.

It would now be interesting to see if the schedule is announced today. It may happen today and all fans would eagerly want to know when is the blockbuster India-Pakistan match.

PCB’s Position On The Hybrid Model

After withdrawing its boycott threat, the PCB finally agreed to the hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi recently added that the first priority was to grow cricket, explaining, “Cricket should win, that’s most important, but with respect for all. We are going to do what’s best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms,” he stated after the last ICC meet.

“During the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup , Pakistan will play its matches in Sri Lanka. The compensation demanded by PCB for the Champions Trophy hybrid model is still under consideration,” an ICC source said.